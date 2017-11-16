Allen County jail inmate dies following medical emergency

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Allen County Jail died following a medical emergency.

Jeffery Jones, 53, of Fort Wayne was involved in a recent officer involved shooting. He was shot by Officer Sage Knopp on Oct. 27 at a home located near the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive.

RELATED: FWPD identifies suspect, officer in officer-involved shooting

Officers were originally called to the scene regarding a domestic dispute. A fight broke out, Jones resisted police, and at some point shots were fired. Jones was struck and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition where he remained until released to the Allen County Jail.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at about 9:30 a.m., Jones was found having a medical emergency. He was transported to a local hospital where he later on died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death of Jones just after 3:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16. An autopsy has been performed, but the cause of death is still pending along with the manner of death.