Allen County COVID cases dropping, but caution still advised

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local coronavirus case numbers have been holding steady, and are lower than in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.

The Allen County Health Department tells the Journal Gazette that while the first week of July has seen COVID-19 cases ranging from the high teens to the low 30s per day, while June typically saw between 30 and 60 cases per day, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.

Some of those lower numbers could be due to less testing being done over the recent 4th of July holiday weekend, a health department spokeswoman says. Case numbers have also been affected by recent changes in testing guidelines, allowing anyone to be tested regardless of symptoms.

Hospital capacity and ventilator availability numbers are remaining steady and stable statewide.