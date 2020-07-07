State adds 314 new positive COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 314 cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths, which happened between June 26 and July 6, push the state’s death toll to 2,524. That is up from five deaths reported on Monday.

The 314 new positive cases are down from 330 reported yesterday. A total of 48,626 people have tested positive, with 530,075 Hoosiers tested overall.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the health department reported another 15 people tested positive. That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 2,840. The death toll was unchanged at 131.