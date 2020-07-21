Allen County COVID-19 deaths expected to rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter says hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are expected to rise in the near future.

According to the Journal Gazette, Sutter told the Health Department board Monday that both hospitalizations and deaths from the novel coronavirus are likely to go up in the coming weeks due to a recent uptick in local cases.

Allen County reported 33 new positive cases yesterday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 3,171, with about 8% of tests coming back positive. The death toll was unchanged at 139.

The Health Department has so far experienced $111,000 in expenses not budgeted for due to a demand for equipment and related medical supplies.

In total, positive cases in Indiana are at 57,206 as of Monday. Overall, 635,660 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. 2,632 have died, while 41,322 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.