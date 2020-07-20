State adds 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health added 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the latest numbers released Monday.

The deaths, which happened between July 12 and 17, grow the state’s death toll to 2,632. The new positive cases are down from 927 reported on Sunday. In total, positive cases are now at 57,206. Overall, 635,660 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, in Allen County the health department reported 33 new positive cases. That pushes total positive cases to 3,171. The death toll was unchanged at 139.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.