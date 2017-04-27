Allen County Coroner releases Robinwood shooting victim ID

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released details on the man killed in an apparently accidental shooting earlier this week.

The Coroner says 65-year-old Frank Lax was found in critical condition inside a friend’s home in the 4000 block of Robinwood Drive, a few blocks west of the intersection of East Rudisill and South Anthony, at about 11:50am Tuesday. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police at the time said he and his son were handling a firearm when the gun went off, hitting Lax. His cause of death has been ruled a homicide, making Lax the 10th Homicide victim in Allen County this year.