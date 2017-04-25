Man killed in accidental shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday morning on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to a home on Robinwood Drive, a few blocks west of the intersection of East Rudisill and South Anthony, at about 11:50am.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that two men had been handling a gun when it went off, hitting one of them, and police say the shooting appears to be accidental.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died, according to FWPD spokesman Michael Joyner.