FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Earlier this week, WOWO reported on a body found in a ditch near the Regency Inn.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman as Peggy Laverne Chambers, 49, from Fort Wayne. Cause and manner of death are both pending further testing. However, foul play is not suspected.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.