FWPD investigating after body found in ditch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the Regency Inn Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Blvd. at just before 11 a.m. after a person found the body of a woman in a ditch near the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there were no obvious signs of a crime of vehicle incident, and it is still unclear how the victim died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause and manner of death after identifying next of kin and an autopsy.

This incident is still under investigation.