Allen County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 469 in Fort Wayne last Friday afternoon has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 49-year-old Cary Paul Bellis was hit by a vehicle at mile marker 17.8 (near Minnich Rd.) on I-469 at about 1:03pm.

His cause of death has been determined as blunt force trauma. The Coroner’s office has ruled his death a suicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.