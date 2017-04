FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pedestrian was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on I-469 near mile marker 18, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Officials say the crash happened just after 1 p.m.

The victim’s name has not been released, and officials have also not provided any further details of the incident. Construction work is ongoing in that area. However, it is not believed the person killed was part of a work crew.

Traffic was diverted at Minnich Road following the crash.