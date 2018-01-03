Addison Agen plans music career, concert tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teenager who became a household name after a successful run on NBC’s “The Voice” will keep pursuing a music career.

16-year-old Addison Agen released one album when she was 13, but since finishing in 2nd place on the nationally-televised singing competition last month, the Concordia Lutheran student plans on building on that momentum in a big way.

She tells the News-Sentinel she’ll finish her high school classes online this year, hire a team to manage her career, start working on a second album, and do a concert tour this summer.

Agen spoke with “Andy & Nichole, The 97.3 WMEE Morning Show” this morning and says her plans are moving forward carefully.

“We have to work around what contracts there are,” Agen says. “Obviously, I came in second place, so that means more contracts and things to work around, and all that jazz.”

If the ticket sales for her “Welcome Home” concert later this month at the Embassy Theatre is any indication – the first batch of tickets sold out quickly, and the second batch goes on sale tomorrow – Agen has a bright future ahead of her.