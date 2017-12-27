Addison Agen announces Fort Wayne concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Addison Agen announced plans for a Fort Wayne concert.

Agen will perform at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, January 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 28, at 10 a.m. at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets are $10 and $25.

Agen will perform songs from her album “New Places,” and Fort Wayne’s NBC anchors Tom Powell and Pauleen Le will ask her questions about The Voice and what’s next for her career.

The concert is presented by Fort Wayne’s NBC and Embassy Theatre; sponsored by Windows, Doors & More and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.