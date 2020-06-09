Activist group covers protesters’ bail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A few people who were arrested after May 29th and 30th protests in downtown Fort Wayne have been bailed out of jail by a local nonprofit group.

Protests have popped up nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, sparking outrage and discussions over the treatment of black people by the U.S. justice system.

Of the 100 or so people arrested during the chaotic first weekend of protests in downtown Fort Wayne, 12 to 15 of them have received help with bail and legal fees from a group called United Activists of Fort Wayne.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the defendants have been charged with disorderly conduct and failure to leave an emergency area. The activist group says they’re reviewing requests for help and will make sure that someone who requests assistance was actually arrested during the protests.