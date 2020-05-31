Fraction of riot arrests were non-residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Despite assertions Saturday from local officials that riots after a protest in downtown Fort Wayne Friday night were started by people from outside of Fort Wayne, a new report finds only four of the twenty-nine people arrested that night did not have a Fort Wayne address.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, two of them were from Michigan, and two were from Indiana but not specifically Fort Wayne. A full list of arrests has not yet been released.

Protesters clashed again with police on Saturday, with police deploying a large amount of tear gas and making several arrests.

Two police officers were injured Friday, and there were multiple reports of civilian injuries Saturday, as well as journalists reporting being hit with pepper spray and tear gas while covering the events of both nights.

Another protest was held Sunday, although it didn’t appear to be as large as the two prior days initially.

People are gathering along Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse to protest Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1Q2wSx16cW — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) May 31, 2020

The protests are part of nationwide demonstrations voicing the opposition of police brutality in the wake of several high-profile deaths of African Americans at the hands of police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed members of the Indiana National Guard to be on standby to assist communities across the state, if requested. Several hundred Guard members remain on standby.