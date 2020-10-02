ACLU sues Fort Wayne over protester’s injury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is facing a lawsuit after a protester lost his eye after allegedly being shot with a tear gas canister by police.

WOWO News has reported in the past about 21-year-old Balin Brake, who was injured on May 30th when a tear gas canister hit him in the face during racial injustice protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

Police at the time said that he was hit while bending over, by a canister that bounced off the ground, but video released by the Washington Post later disputed that.

Now according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the ACLU of Indiana is suing on Brake’s behalf, accusing police of “unreasonable and excessive use of force” and accusing the City of “constitutional violations.”

Read the full lawsuit below.

