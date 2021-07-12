Abandoned, emaciated dog dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control today passed along a sad update on a dog that generated local headlines recently.

Back on July 1st a badly malnourished dog was found abandoned in the southeast part of Fort Wayne; due to the dog’s condition and the fact that he was unable to walk, officers determined he had been dumped there.

After slowly showing signs of improvement while receiving medical treatment, the dog’s condition took a turn for the worse on July 8th. He received an emergency blood transfusion Friday in the hopes that his condition would stabilize. However, his condition worsened to the point where the FWACC medical team made the decision to euthanize the animal to end his suffering.

The investigation into what happened to the dog continues. If you know anything about this case, call 427-1244 and choose option 1.