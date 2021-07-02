FWACC investigating after finding abandoned, emaciated dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control officers are looking for whoever abandoned a badly malnourished dog near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Blvd.

The animal, which appears to be a Beagle or Brittany mixed breed, was found by a passerby Thursday afternoon and is about 1 year old. It was not able to walk on its own and the shelter’s medical team believes it was dumped in that condition, having most likely been kept in a crate or small enclosed area for a long period of time.

If you know anything about this case or who the dog belongs to, call 427-1244 and choose option 1. The dog is receiving medical treatment.