A Fort Wayne man charged with murder pleads to lesser charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 24-year-old Ajaylan Shabazz was initially charged with murder in connection to the May 2021 death of 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Shabazz pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Friday. He is accused of playing a role in the murder. Terry Smith Jr. is charged with murder in the case. Court documents say he battered Ferris and then drowned her in a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Coliseum Blvd.

Shabazz is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15, while a jury trial for Smith is set for July 5 through 7.