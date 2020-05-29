Poll: 83% approve of Holcomb’s handling of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is getting high marks for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a poll conducted by BK Strategies, 83% of Hoosiers said they approved of Holcomb’s response to the novel coronavirus, which included a stay-at-home order and a subsequent five-part reopening plan.

79% also said they approved of his overall job performance, and 64% said they would support Holcomb’s re-election effort over Democratic challenger Woody Myers.

“Governor Holcomb’s steady, data-driven and compassionate leadership during this crisis has resonated with Hoosiers and created a connection between an elected official and his constituency like we’ve never seen,” said Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party and manager of the governor’s reelection campaign. “These numbers are astonishing and show the trust Hoosiers have in Governor Holcomb’s stewardship of our state.”