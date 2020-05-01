Holcomb outlines “measured” lifting of lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA): Most of Indiana will take baby steps out of lockdown on Monday.

Governor Holcomb is ending a six-week stay-home order, and allowing stores, factories and libraries to reopen. The following Monday, restaurants can resume dine-in service, and barbers and hairdressers can reopen.

But the restrictions aren’t being lifted completely. Stores and restaurants will have to limit customers to half capacity, and you’re encouraged to wear a mask if you go out.

The order allows houses of worship to reopen next Friday — all other mass gatherings are limited to 25 people. Bars, gyms and casinos are still closed. Holcomb says if everything goes well, the plan is to go back to normal on the Fourth of July.

But Marion and Lake Counties remain under full lockdown for another week, and Cass County for two weeks. Nearly half the state’s coronavirus cases are in those three counties.

For additional information, visit backontrack.in.gov.