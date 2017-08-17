I-469 Ramp to I-69 Scheduled for Overnight Closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another phase of construction begins at the south junction of Interstates 469 and 69 in Fort Wayne Friday.

Drivers can expect the ramp from I-469 westbound to I-69 southbound to be closed between 11pm and 6am every night from now until the end of September while INDOT contractors complete bridge rehabilitation work.

It’s part of a larger, $13.2-million project.

The official state detour will be I-469 Westbound to I-69 Northbound, to the Lower Huntington Road interchange, back onto I-69 Southbound.

