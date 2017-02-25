Construction on I-469 to begin next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A portion of I-469 will be under construction for the next few months, starting Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be repaving the Interstate from US 27 to Minnich Road by replacing the concrete already there with asphalt, as well as repairing bridges over railroad tracks and Tillman Road.

There will only be one lane open in each direction between exits 11 and 17 while the work is underway, with the speed limit dropped to 55 miles per hour. Work is set to be finished toward the end of spring, according to the Journal Gazette.