2nd Annual WOWO Talk Tank lineup announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Speakers for WOWO’s second annual Talk Tank event have been announced.

See WOWO’s very own Kayla Blakeslee and Pat Miller alongside Buck Sexton and Todd Starnes this April:

Sexton is the host of syndicated talk radio program The Buck Sexton Show. He is also a Fox News Commentator and former intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency.

Starnes is an American conservative columnist, commentator, author and host of syndicated talk radio program The Todd Starnes Show.

The group will be live on stage in a lively and engaging round-table discussion on Saturday, April 13 at Sweetwater Sound. Find out more and order tickets by clicking here.