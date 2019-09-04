2019 ILEARN results released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2019 ILEARN state exam results are out, and they don’t look good for many area school districts.

For Fort Wayne Community Schools, a total of 25.5% of students in grade 3 through 8 were considered proficient in English, Language Arts, and Math on the standardized test that replaced Indiana’s ISTEP+ this past spring.

For North Adams Community Schools, that proficiency number is 23.3%, it’s 38% for East Allen County Schools, 41.6% for Southwest Allen County Schools, and 47.5% for Northwest Allen County Schools.

Last week Governor Eric Holcomb and state GOP leaders asked the State Legislature to hold schools harmless for this first year of ILEARN testing, signaling bad incoming scores. The State Superintendent echoed that request today:

“While the 2019 ILEARN results do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools, they do once again show us the importance of developing a modernized state legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “With this in mind, the Department will propose the following legislative actions: place a ‘hold harmless’ year on 2018-2019 letter grades, pause intervention timelines for all schools, and provide the State Board of Education with emergency rulemaking authority to review and reestablish the state accountability system. The success and wellbeing of our schools and educators is dependent upon these actions.”

ILEARN assesses college-and-career readiness in English/language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 6, social studies in grade 5, and biology and U.S. Government in high school.