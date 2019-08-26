Holcomb: ILEARN tests to show decrease in student performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The first results for Indiana’s new standardized test will be released soon.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the 2018-19 ILEARN proficiency test results will be released next week. In a statement released to WOWO News, Holcomb doesn’t go into specifics but does say the results will show a “decrease compared to the previously administered ISTEP+ test.”

Since this is the first year for the ILEARN assessment, he’s asking the General Assembly to “hold schools harmless so the test scores don’t hurt teacher evaluations and schools’ letter grades for the 2018-19 school year.” Holcomb is also asking Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to support that push.

“I appreciate the dedicated work of Hoosier educators,” Holcomb adds. “Bringing consistency and continuity to how we measure student progress and preparing students for post-secondary success is a shared and important goal.”

Indiana moved to the new test to comply with federal requirements.