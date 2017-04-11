18-year-old gets 74-year sentence for fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old man will spend the next 74 years in prison over a marijuana robbery that turned deadly.

Kevin Hamilton was given his sentence Tuesday in Allen Superior Court over the August 14th robbery that led to the death of 18-year-old Brian Quintana.

Prosecutors say Hamilton and an accomplice went to the Woodbridge Apartments on Washington Center Road to rob Quintana, and Hamilton shot the man while he struggled with Hamilton’s partner. He was 17 at the time of the crime, but was tried as an adult.

The Journal Gazette reports Hamilton said in court that he doesn’t expect forgiveness from his victim’s family, and wishes he could fix what happened.