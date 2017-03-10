18-year-old convicted of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man is convicted in the shooting death of Brian Quintana. According to the Journal Gazette, a jury deliberated Thursday for about three hours before convicting Kevin Hamilton of murder, felony murder, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Hamilton is accused of shooting Quintana to death back in August 2016. He was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, but he’s been charged as an adult. Police say, Hamilton gunned down Quintana during a drug deal at the Woodbridge Apartment Complex. Another teen was arrested in connection to the shooting, but police haven’t released his name because of his age.

Hamilton will be sentenced April 11 in Allen Superior Court.