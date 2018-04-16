14-year-old arrested following Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a Sunday morning shooting that left two juveniles injured.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street just before 7 a.m.

The 14-year-old is facing a juvenile with criminal recklessness charge.

Reports say he was handling a handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking another 14-year-old boy. The same round then struck a 9-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old is reported in critical condition and the 9-year-old is in fair condition.

This investigation is ongoing, and details will be provided as they become available.