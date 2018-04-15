Two juveniles injured in Sunday morning shooting

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a possible shooting on the 2700 block of Chestnut Street. Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered two male juvenile victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Fort Wayne detectives and crime scene technicians were called to investigate. Detectives spoke with the occupants of the residence and also talked to any possible witnesses in the area.

One of the juvenile victims is listed in serious condition and the other is in critical condition. The names of the victims will be released once the family has been notified. The Fort Wayne Police Department have no suspects at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260)427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.