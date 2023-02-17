Zoo job fair on March 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hiring for the 2023 season. The Zoo opens on April 22 and they are searching for individuals to join their team. Opportunities are available with the Zoo as well as with their onsite retail and concessions partner Service Systems Associates.

Pre-registration spaces will be available on March 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as capacity allows. Pre-registration is required to attend and interview at the Job Fair.

Summer positions are Mid-April through Mid-October and December. Positions are 15-20 hours per week and the starting pay is $10.25 per hour. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older. To pre-register, view available positions and apply online, visit https://kidszoo.org/jobfair/