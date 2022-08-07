Zoo announces loss of beloved giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has announced the loss of Jelani, a 24-year-old giraffe that had been at the zoo since 1999.

Jelani was humanely euthanized Saturday, after a comprehensive assessment revealed that he would not recover. The zoo says he had been suffering from neurological abnormalities that worsened over a short period of time.

Jelani came to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in May of 1999 from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center. He sired 6 calves during his time at the zoo.