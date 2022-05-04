Zimmer Biomet Profit Dips

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A major manufacturer in the medical world saw a significant profit drop. Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is reporting first quarter net income of $73 million, down from $193.4 million during the same period last year. Chief Executive Officer Bryan Hanson tells Inside Indiana Business that the results are better than expected, driven by COVID recovery.

Earlier this year, the company completed the spinoff of ZimVie, Zimmer’s former spine and dental businesses. You can see the full earnings report here.