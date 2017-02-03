Zimmer Biomet officials confirm layoffs

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A statement, issued by Zimmer Biomet officials, confirms the company is moving forward with some layoffs.

According to the statement, “some” jobs will be eliminated as a result of restructuring. However, the Warsaw-based orthopedic company did not confirm how many employees will be affected.

“With the goal of optimizing organizational structures and effectively deploying resources, several Zimmer Biomet businesses recently made structural changes to their organizations,” a statement from Zimmer Biomet read. “As a result, certain positions in these businesses were eliminated or consolidated.”

According to the Times Union, affected employees will be supported with a range of severance and outplacement benefits.

