Zimmer Biomet Hiring 100 New Workers

A Northern Indiana medical device company is planning to hire dozens of new workers. Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is looking to hire 100 people in the Warsaw area as it expands its digital technologies. Zimmer Biomet says the jobs are on-site or partially remote in the engineering, operations and quality assurance departments according to Inside Indiana Business.

The hiring moves come as Zimmer Biomet announced the launch of WalkAI, which it describes as the first AI-based model to create predictions to help knee and hip replacement patients who are exceptions to typical recovery. Zimmer Biomet says WalkAi uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze mobility to design a personalized daily prediction of walking speed 90 days past surgery. Interested applicants can see a full list of available jobs online here.