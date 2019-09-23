Zimmer appointed new USF president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne has new leadership.

The Reverend Dr. Eric Zimmer has been appointed the new university president, effective July 1st of next year. Zimmer was appointed by the founding Congregation, the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, working closely with the USF Board of Trustees. He will succeed Sister M. Elise Kriss, who will retire in June after 27 years as president.

“I take with all seriousness the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sister Elise at the University of Saint Francis,” Father Zimmer said. “The concern for the whole person, in the Franciscan tradition, consistent with Church teaching on the sanctity of life, extends the vision of Saints Francis and Clare to the present day. I am honored by the responsibility offered to me by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration. I look forward to serving the university in this time of challenge and hope.”

He currently serves as an associate teaching professor in the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame as well as pastor of Saint Patrick’s Church in Walkerton, Indiana.