Young, Merkley call for investigation into China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): An Indiana US Senator wants to investigate China.

Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon have introduced legislation instructing the U.S. Director of National Intelligence to examine China’s activity at the UN and other international organizations.

Young says as China’s influence grows in international organizations, the risk grows that China will undermine rather than advance multilateral solutions to pressing global challenges. Merkley also accuses China of eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy and of “horrific” human rights violations.

“As the world leaders gather at the United Nations this week, it is a chance for the United States to reassert our strong commitment to multilateral engagement,” said Senator Young. “China is taking an aggressive stance at the UN to seize as much authority as others will allow. We must protect our interests while ensuring China is acting for the benefit of the UN and all of its members. We need the intelligence community to take a close look at these concerns and make sure we know where we stand. We can’t be asleep at the wheel as the host country and largest donor to the United Nations.”

“Between eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy and horrifically violating the human rights of millions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, the global community has well-founded doubts regarding China’s willingness to defend human rights standards in international organizations,” said Senator Merkley. “This legislation is a critical step forward in examining China’s activity at the United Nations and other international organizations, to ensure that China’s rise does not undermine the ability of international organizations to protect human rights and facilitate global partnerships.”

