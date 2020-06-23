Young joins bipartisan effort to declare Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO): Indiana Senator Todd Young is joining a bipartisan effort to create a new Federal Holiday.

Senator Todd Young has joined Democrats and other Republicans in supporting the recognition of June-teenth as a Federal Holiday. Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that Juneteenth – a combination of the words June and 19th marks the day when the last US Slaves learned that the Civil War had ended and that they were free.

Currently, 47 states plus the District of Columbia recognize June 19th as a state holiday, however, Congress has never had enough of a consensus to designate the day as a Federal Holiday. The bill would mark the historical significance of the date and encourage people to learn more about it.