Young entrepreneurs to set up shop at JA Marketplace Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you’re passing by Freimann Square this Saturday afternoon, you may notice something different.

The first ever Young Entrepreneur Marketplace, held by Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, will take place from 1-4 p.m.

More than 40 school-aged children will open up shop to sell their very own goods and services. There will be a wide variety of unique, hand-crafted goods such as specialty dessert sauces, handmade jewelry, fresh flower arrangements, clothing, art and much more.

The young entrepreneurs range in ages from 9 – 21 and represent Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Steuben, and Wabash counties.

The Young Entrepreneur Marketplace allows young entrepreneurs an opportunity to promote their existing business or try their hand at business ownership.

To learn more, click here.