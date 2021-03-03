Young announces 2022 reelection campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young has announced that he’s seeking reelection to his Indiana seat.

Young’s bid for a second term in the 2022 election was widely anticipated and he announced his intentions in a video posted online Tuesday.

Young touted his support of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence and pointed to his support of Trump’s conservative judicial nominees and Trump’s push to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Young was a southern Indiana congressman for six years before winning the Senate seat in 2016 over former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh.