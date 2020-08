Amid the controversies about the increased funding for the United States Postal Service, coinciding with the heightened attention with mail-in voting likely to be a more popular option come this November, “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Host, Kayla Blakeslee weighs in her thoughts on what the real issue is among the American public when it comes to this issue.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.