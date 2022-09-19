Yoder woman pleads guilty in crash that killed husband

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kaycee Reed, 29, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court Monday to reckless homicide.

The Journal Gazette reports that the plea, if accepted by the judge, would dismiss a charge of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The plea deal calls for Reed to serve a six-year sentence, with three years suspended and two years served in prison.

Reed was the driver of a car that went off the road and struck a pole in the 5700 block of Lower Huntington Road on January 8 of this year. A probable cause affidavit showed her blood-alcohol content a few hours after the crash was 0.11%, above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Her husband, 28-year-old Corbin Reed, died as a result of the crash.