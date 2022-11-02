YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new president and CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne native, Andrew Gritzmaker has been named the next president of CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

Gritzmaker has served as CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne since 2019, and before that was Executive Director at Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House. He is a graduate of North Side High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Salena Scardina, Chair of the YMCA Metropolitan Board of Directors, said in a release that Gritzmaker “brings a wealth of proven leadership experience and community involved”.