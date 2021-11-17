YMCA facility to provide career training to south side kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is looking to launch a career-prep facility on the south side of town.

The YMCA Enterprise Zone is the target of a $7-million campaign announced by YMCA officials yesterday, according to the Journal Gazette.

The 20,000 square foot facility would be built on donated land at the corner of Bowser and East Creighton avenues and would focus on kids in middle school to provide skill-trades classes as well as a “teaching kitchen” and traditional classroom spaces.

Officials said Y membership won’t be required when it opens – currently estimated in about two-and-a-half years from now – and they add it will help students develop skills needed for the workforce.