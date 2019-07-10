YLNI expanding Fort Wayne Farmers Market to Wednesdays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana’s Farmers Market in Fort Wayne is expanding.

Originally just held on Saturdays, the market will be expanded to include Wednesdays for the rest of the summer, starting today, from 5pm to 8pm.

The market is located at the northeast corner of Barr and Wayne Streets.

The YLNI says they’re adding a second day for the markets due to “skyrocketing” demand for local produce and goods. The Saturday markets will continue to be held in the usual location of Barr Street, next to the History Center.

The downtown Farmers Market has been connected to discussions about a possible year-round market at the proposed Electric Works development.