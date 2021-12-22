Wrong way intoxicated driver leads to crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A wrong way intoxicated driver caused a crash on Interstate 69 last night that snarled southbound traffic for nearly six hours.

Indiana State Police troopers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to the 309 mile marker near the Goshen Road interchange for a crash involving an SUV and jack-knifed a semi truck.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman driving the SUV, Krista K. Stefanek, 48 of Fort Wayne, entered the southbound lanes of I-69 traveling northbound from the Goshen Road interchange. She continued into the path of an oncoming semi truck. The driver of the semi tried to evade the SUV, but still struck it nearly head-on. The semi jack-knifed, blocking the left and middle southbound lanes.

Troopers became concerned that Stefanek was under the influence of alcohol based on interactions with her during the investigation. Officials say Stefanek was uncooperative and refused all testing. After a medical evaluation at a nearby hospital, Stefanek was arrested and booked into the Allen County Jail. She is preliminarily charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Additional charges are pending.

A fuel spill required hazmat crews from the Fort Wayne Fire Department and officials from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to respond to the scene. The cleanup caused the left and middle lanes of I-69 to be shutdown until just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.