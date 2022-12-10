WOWO’s Penny Pitch raises $207,000 for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO’s 75th anniversary Penny Pitch raised a total of $207,083 for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

After two days, and surpassing the goal of $205,000, the money will be used to cover all the costs of an extra honor flight next year made up exclusively of Purple Heart recipients.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is a non-profit Organization, based in Huntertown, Indiana. Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana was created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices by flying them to Washington, D.C. to reflect at the memorials. For more information on Honor Flight, visit their website: https://www.hfnei.org/