WOWO’s Bob Sievers inducted into National Radio Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO Radio’s Robert S. “Bob” Sievers will be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Sievers, the late Fort Wayne, Indiana on-air personality worked at WOWO Radio for 51 years.

Categories were decided by a voting participant panel comprised of almost 1,000 industry professionals.

A black-tie optional induction ceremony will take place at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in downtown Chicago on November 2.

Tickets are available at the National Radio Hall of Fame website. A portion of ticket purchases will be donated to the Museum.