WOWO’s Bob Sievers inducted into National Radio Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO Radio’s Robert S. “Bob” Sievers will be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.
Sievers, the late Fort Wayne, Indiana on-air personality worked at WOWO Radio for 51 years.
Categories were decided by a voting participant panel comprised of almost 1,000 industry professionals.
A black-tie optional induction ceremony will take place at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in downtown Chicago on November 2.
Tickets are available at the National Radio Hall of Fame website. A portion of ticket purchases will be donated to the Museum.
It’s too bad Bob could not have received this honor when he was alive, but I’m glad he is being honored now.
He was indeed Mr. WOWO, Mr. Radio!