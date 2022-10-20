WOWO wins Medium Market Station of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has awarded WOWO as Medium Market Station of the Year.

WOWO was one of five finalists that included stations from Delaware, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. The winner was announced on Wednesday, October 19 at the 2022 NAB Marconi Awards in New York.

Mike Ragz, Program Director for WOWO, was in attendance and accepted the award and said, “Thank you to WOWO, our staff, Federated Media, and Fort Wayne, what a great community.”

The National Association of Broadcasters gives out the Marconi Awards to on-air personalities and radio stations to recognize excellence in radio.