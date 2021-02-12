WOWO Penny Pitch presents nearly $86,000 to Crosswinds Counseling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Crosswinds Counseling of Fort Wayne received a big check from WOWO’s Penny Pitch today.

WOWO afternoon drive host Pat Miller and Program Director Mike Ragz presented a check for $85,688.94 as a result of the 2020 Penny Pitch fundraising effort. The money will go toward providing hundreds of hours of free counseling to any northeast Indiana resident.

The organization says the counseling is needed now more than ever, due to the stress and anxiety involved with the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find video of the check presentation, with Pat Miller wearing a Christmas Tree “onesie” for the occasion, below: